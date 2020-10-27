On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Federal Tech Talk

Data literacy in the federal government

October 27, 2020 8:06 am
1 min read
      

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy spoke with Andrew Churchill, vice president of Federal Sales at Qlik. The interview focused on understanding data and the topic of data literacy.

It is an important concept because leaders are now realizing that they may not be using the mountains of data that has been collected effectively. In the commercial world, the IDC has written that 90% of data is wasted.

Head shot of Andrew Churchill
Andrew Churchill, VP, Sales, Qlik

How can federal agencies effectively use data to accomplish goals?

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

That concern has been addressed by civilian agencies who have the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act. In fact, agencies have indicated a realization that this problem exists by introducing the concept of a chief data evaluation officer.

The military has the Defense Authorization Act, which attempts to make data usable across the DoD by making it a mandate to share. DoD also recently named David Spirk as chief data officer.

Churchill explained two concepts that will increase data literacy in the federal government. They are the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and Advana. JAIC allows leaders to bring data together as a cloud enabled platform, while Advana provides a central hub for audit and business data analytics.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Andrew Churchill Artificial Intelligence Big Data chief data officer Cybersecurity data management Defense Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Management Qlik Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group Workforce

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19