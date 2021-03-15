Artificial intelligence in federal IT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listeners probably have heard of OnSolve products like well-known CodeRED for geo-targeted urgent messages to their federal communities. Recently, the company has acquired Stabilitas, a provider of artificial intelligence to help understand adverse events.

Matt Bradley is the vice president of Global Security Solutions at OnSolve. He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how the new stack of products from OnSolve can assist federal information technology professionals to reach their goals for 2021 and beyond.

For example, one issue is something called “alert fatigue.” If you are monitoring a feed for a federal agency and you are bombarded with too many alerts, you may tend to ignore the most important ones. Artificial intelligence allows a better “filter” for these alerts.

Today’s social media is full of disinformation and misinformation. Studies have shown that only 24% of the American public thinks social media is good at separating fact from fiction. Bradley talks about how OnSolve uses a community of trusted individuals to make sure the alert that is provided is not leading problem solvers in the wrong direction.