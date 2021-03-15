On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

Artificial intelligence in federal IT

By John Gilroy
March 15, 2021 7:12 am
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

Listeners probably have heard of OnSolve products like well-known CodeRED for geo-targeted urgent messages to their federal communities. Recently, the company has acquired Stabilitas, a provider of artificial intelligence to help understand adverse events.

Matt Bradley, OnSolve

Matt Bradley is the vice president of Global Security Solutions at OnSolve. He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how the new stack of products from OnSolve can assist federal information technology professionals to reach their goals for 2021 and beyond.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

For example, one issue is something called “alert fatigue.” If you are monitoring a feed for a federal agency and you are bombarded with too many alerts, you may tend to ignore the most important ones. Artificial intelligence allows a better “filter” for these alerts.

Today’s social media is full of disinformation and misinformation. Studies have shown that only 24% of the American public thinks social media is good at separating fact from fiction. Bradley talks about how OnSolve uses a community of trusted individuals to make sure the alert that is provided is not leading problem solvers in the wrong direction.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization Matt Bradley OnSolve Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|15 Corporate CFO Best Practices for...
3|15 Use Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Dr. Edmond Russo inducted into the Senior Executive Service