Federal Tech Talk

Re-imagining your agency’s identity strategy

February 23, 2021 7:09 am
1 min read
      

The transition to the cloud has been accelerated in the past year. There is no access to data in the cloud without identification strategy.

In the cybersecurity community, the debate is whether identification is better resolved from a central platform or from a decentralized system.  The way the Internet has evolved has given the providers of large centralized systems the leg up on system administrators.  Everyone has taken classes on network management with reference to a centralized database for administration.

Heath Dahl and Ken Ebert, Indicio.tech

Heather Dahl is the CEO and Ken Ebert the CTO at Indicio.tech. They joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk and made a plausible argument for decentralized identity. The company uses an open-source approach combined with hyper ledger technology. This allows a system to filter information that one may or may not allow to be transferred.

Dahl gave an example from a recent competition at the Department of Homeland Security. They ran a challenge looking for a trusted user interface for digital wallets. Indicio.tech’s offering was named one of the stage one finalists.

The next step is for the finalists to engage the standards community to get feedback on decentralized identifiers.  The winning design will be made available under a free and open license.

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

