Boomi: Helping to connect everyone to everything

Federal information professionals have seen a drastic increase in the number of systems they handle as well as a drastic desire to share information. This, of course, is the essence of systems integration. However, today’s move to the cloud is putting a burden on leaders to connect to other systems in a secure manner that does not break the box.

The motto of Boomi is “connect everyone to everything.” Joe Flynn is the public sector CTO for Boomi (a Dell Technologies Business), and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how the company helps federal systems connect in a manner that is economical and respects all compliance conventions.

He begins the conversation by mentioning the increase in funding for the Technology Modernization Fund. Proposed legislation will bolster the budget to one billion dollars. Flynn sees this as a golden opportunity for federal professionals to make a move to modernization. Rather than paying for custom connections to legacy applications, he suggests that a platform approach will reduce that cost greatly.

First, the technical heavy lifting has already been done by Boomi. Secondly, Boomi has a visual interface where a person who happens to have a subject matter expertise in another area can easily connect systems together. Some call this low code system integration.

Flynn details how Boomi has stood up the Integration Center of Excellence that provides architecture that maps out to popular integrations. Summing Boomi up, they can maximize data sharing while giving appropriate data governance parameters.