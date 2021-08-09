On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

A flexible approach to data management

August 9, 2021 8:36 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

Nicholas Speece, chief federal technologist at Snowflake, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how Snowflake is using the Data Cloud to destroy static, inflexible approaches to data management.

Nicholas Speece, chief federal technologist, Snowflake

The result is a system that allows for saving query history, ease of applying multi-factor authentication, and (believe it or not) one-minute configuration.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Today’s overload of daily data would shred the concept of a static box for input on information and configuring systems. Snowflake offers an approach that focuses on efficiently handling metadata in a creative architecture.

Much ballyhooed hybrid computing for federal systems could lead to a congested network. Mobilizing data from inside and outside the federal government needs an original multi-cloud strategy.

Speece gave examples of how Snowflake has broken down information silos and allowed for effective data storage, processing, and consumption.

Related Stories

    Business woman touching the screen of the mechanical gear

    Three critical steps to fast-track agency digital transformation and data management

    Commentary Read more
    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    Better data management requires more education, communication across enterprise, experts say

    Big Data Read more
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)Members of the 6th Special Operations Squadron use a tablet to upload coordinates during an exercise showcasing the capabilities of the Advanced Battle Management System at Duke Field, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019. During the first demonstration of the ABMS, operators across the Air Force, Army, Navy and industry tested multiple real-time data sharing tools and technology in a homeland defense-based scenario enacted by U.S. Northern Command and enabled by Air Force senior leaders. The collection of networked systems and immediately available information is critical to enabling joint service operations across all domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    NORTHCOM focusing budget priorities on data management for JADC2

    Defense Read more
Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data Cloud Computing data management Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy Nicolas Speece Radio Interviews Snowflake Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in overseas training exercise