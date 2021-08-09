A flexible approach to data management

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nicholas Speece, chief federal technologist at Snowflake, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how Snowflake is using the Data Cloud to destroy static, inflexible approaches to data management.

The result is a system that allows for saving query history, ease of applying multi-factor authentication, and (believe it or not) one-minute configuration.

Today’s overload of daily data would shred the concept of a static box for input on information and configuring systems. Snowflake offers an approach that focuses on efficiently handling metadata in a creative architecture.

Much ballyhooed hybrid computing for federal systems could lead to a congested network. Mobilizing data from inside and outside the federal government needs an original multi-cloud strategy.

Speece gave examples of how Snowflake has broken down information silos and allowed for effective data storage, processing, and consumption.