Women’s History Month and the Suffrage Movement

March 9, 2018

Tune in this week for our special Women’s History Month show to learn about some of the greatest female contributions to history, culture, and society.

In honor of the upcoming centennial of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote nationwide, host Tony Vergnetti has invited local experts to discuss the key players and events leading up to the passage of this momentous amendment, and how the movement traces its roots back to colonial times.

Vergnetti will be joined in-studio by Maggie Worsdale, a historian and performer, to highlight the first ladies who were involved in the fight to grant women the right to vote, as well as other freedoms women have fought for over the years. Barbara Callander, a historian and performer currently working with the National Woman’s Party at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Memorial, will also be in-studio to discuss key women leaders involved in the fight to win women the vote, and how the upcoming 2020 centennial of the 19th Amendment affects all the women of our country.

