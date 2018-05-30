Improving Federal Data to Improve the Federal Government

June 1, 2018

Tune in to the June 1st FedTalk as host Debra Roth speaks to three organizations leading the effort to improve the federal government’s operations by improving the data on which it relies. We’ll hear updates from USA Facts – “a new data-driven portrait of the American population, our government’s finances, and government’s impact on society,” the Data Coalition – the force behind the DATA Act, which has now passed the one-year mark following implementation, and two representatives from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service – including one of the parties responsible for USAspending.gov.

Joining us will be Hudson Hollister, the Executive Director of Data Coalition; Daniel Cain, the Acting Director for Data Transparency at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service; Linnea Powell, a Presidential Management Fellow at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service; and Richard Coffin, the Executive Director of USAFacts.

The show airs live on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, or you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

