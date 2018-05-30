Listen Live Sports

Improving Federal Data to Improve the Federal Government

May 30, 2018 3:19 pm
 
June 1, 2018

Tune in to the June 1st FedTalk as host Debra Roth speaks to three organizations leading the effort to improve the federal government’s operations by improving the data on which it relies. We’ll hear updates from USA Facts – “a new data-driven portrait of the American population, our government’s finances, and government’s impact on society,” the Data Coalition – the force behind the DATA Act, which has now passed the one-year mark following implementation, and two representatives from the Bureau of the Fiscal Service including one of the parties responsible for USAspending.gov.

Joining us will be Hudson Hollister, the Executive Director of Data Coalition; Daniel Cain, the Acting Director for Data Transparency at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service; Linnea Powell, a Presidential Management Fellow at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service; and Richard Coffin, the Executive Director of USAFacts.

The show airs live on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, or you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

