Understanding your Thrift Savings Plan

August 3, 2018



Tune in to the August 3rd FedTalk and join host Tony Vergnetti and Michael Livingston from the Livingston Financial Group to hear about important financial planning strategies for all federal employees to consider. They will talk about your Thrift Savings Plan Contributions, Fund Choices, Investment Basics, and Withdraw Options. They will also discuss the upcoming changes to the TSP from the TSP modernization act that was signed in December 2017.

The show airs live on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

