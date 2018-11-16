Insight by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C.

Your Options This Open Season

In the midst of open season, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday, November 16th, at 11 AM EST to hear about some of your options as a federal employee when making benefits decisions and planning for your future, including some exciting new changes to this year’s offerings.

Joining host Ben Carnes will be two guests from one of the nation’s largest benefits providers, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association — Bill Breskin, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs, and Kathleen Proctor, Managing Director of FEP Member Benefits.

