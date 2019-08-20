Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on the importance of whistleblower protection. Whistleblowers play a key role in ensuring oversight and accountability within the federal government. Leading whistleblower advocates will break down current whistleblower protections, gaps in public policy, and a path for enhancing protections.

Host Debra Roth will sit down with Tom Devine, Legal Director of the Government Accountability Project; John Kostyack, Executive Director of the National Whistleblower Center; and Liz Hempowicz, Director of Public Policy at the Project on Government Oversight.

The show airs live on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.