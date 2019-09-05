Sorting Through Cybersecurity

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on the importance cybersecurity within the federal government. As the federal government becomes increasingly digital, it also becomes increasingly at risk for cyberattacks. Experts in the cybersecurity community will discuss what these threats look like and how the federal workforce can prepare for them.

Host Jason Briefel will sit down with Allan Liska, an Intelligence Analyst with Recorded Future; Charles Harry, an Associate Research Professor with the Center for international & Security Studies at the University of Maryland; and Alan Paller, founder of the SANS Institute to sort through the cybersecurity world.

The show airs live on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

