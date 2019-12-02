Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on improving public service- from the institutional level to the individual level. Guests from across the federal community will discuss how they work together to build a better public service system.

Host Debra Roth will sit down with Joan Melanson from Long Term Care Partners, Bill Valdez from the Senior Executives Association, and Terry Gerton from the National Academy of Public Administration to discuss their partnerships to improve public service.

The show airs live on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.