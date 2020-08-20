Listen Live Sports

Making Congress Modern

August 20, 2020 3:00 pm
 
On FedTalk this week, join host Jason Briefel as he discusses the importance of modernizing Congress and progress made by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress with members of Congress as well as stakeholders.

Briefel will be speaking with Chair of the Committee, Representative Derek Kilmer, and Vice Chair of the Committee, Representative Tom Graves, in the first half of the show. In the second half, Briefel will be hearing from stakeholders also working to improve Congress. Kevin Kosar of the R Street Institute and Daniel Schuman of Demand Progress will be providing the stakeholder perspective.

The show airs live on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by FedPoint, previously Long Term Care Partners. FedPoint administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit fedpointusa.com today.

