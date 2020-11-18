Open Season with Federal Insurers



On FEDtalk this week, join host Tony Vergnetti for a discussion with the leading players in federal employee insurance. In our second annual Open Season show, the guests will cover life and healthcare insurance options federal employees may be considering this year.

The discussion will feature Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA, as well as David Yoder, Vice President of Member Care and Management at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Bill Breskin, Senior Vice President of Government Programs at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

The show airs live on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.