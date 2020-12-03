Open Season with the Experts

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
On FEDtalk this week, join host Jason Briefel for a final sit down with Open Season leaders to review coverage options, changes from previous years, and all the virtual ways feds can learn about their insurance options.

The discussion will feature Jay Fritz from the Open Season Program Office at the US Office of Personnel Management as well as Joan Melanson of FedPoint. These two Open Season veterans will provide tips and tricks for navigating Open Season in 2020.

The show airs live on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

