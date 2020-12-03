Open Season with the Experts



On FEDtalk this week, join host Jason Briefel for a final sit down with Open Season leaders to review coverage options, changes from previous years, and all the virtual ways feds can learn about their insurance options.

The discussion will feature Jay Fritz from the Open Season Program Office at the US Office of Personnel Management as well as Joan Melanson of FedPoint. These two Open Season veterans will provide tips and tricks for navigating Open Season in 2020.

The show airs live on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.