Federally Funding World-Class Scientific Research



The federal government has a long history of funding top-tier scientific research. This week, join host James Heelan for a discussion with Nobel Laureate Dr. Andrea Ghez to learn about the private-public partnership that earned her the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The discussion will feature Dr. Ghez and National Science Foundation Galactic Astronomy Program Director Dr. Glen Langston. The show highlights Dr. Ghez’s work confirming the existence of a black hole at the center of the Milky Way, and her career-long journey funding that research through NSF and other sources.

The show airs live on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.