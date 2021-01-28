New Year, New President, New Administration

On FEDtalk this week, join host Jason Briefel for a discussion on the first week of the Biden Administration and what federal employee associations have in mind for the new administration and new presidency. The guests will address questions and concerns relating to President Biden’s recent executive actions on covid-19 protocols, Schedule F, and diversity and inclusion. The guests will also discuss top policy issues for the new Congress and what Feds should be on the watch for.

The discussion will include Jessica Klement, the Staff Vice President, Policy and Programs at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE); Randy Erwin, the National President of the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE); and Chad Hooper, the Executive Director of the Professional Managers Association.

The show airs live on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

