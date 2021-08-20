Live at the 21st annual WIFLE Leadership Training

Each year, the WIFLE Leadership Training brings together women from across federal law enforcement for informative sessions, recruitment initiatives, and an awe inspiring awards ceremony. This year FEDtalk records live from the event in Tampa, Florida to give listeners and inside look at the event themes, presenters and session, guest speakers, and award winners.

Host Natalia Castro sits down with WIFLE President Cathy Sanz and Vice President Jessie Lane to discuss this year’s training. Conference presenter Dr. Jean Kanokogi also joins to discuss her sessions on promoting racial equity and consciousness in law enforcement and stress management. Kanokogi provides a sneak peek into her new book Get Up & Fight and explains what it means for women and women in federal law enforcement.

Finally, two WIFLE award winners sit down with FEDtalk to discuss their award winning work. Homeland Security Investigations Immigration and Customs Enforcement Program Manager Suzanne Priest received the WIFLE Leadership Award for her work on a team preventing female gentile mutation. Priest discusses the work educating federal agencies and the public on this critical issue.

Recipient of the Outstanding Federal Law Enforcement Employee award, Sharon MacDermott is a resident agent in charge at the Social Security Administration’s Office of the Inspector General. MacDermott discusses her work combatting financial crimes, particularly in the paycheck protection program established to combat covid-19 hardship.

The show airs live on Friday, August 20th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

