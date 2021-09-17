Reimagining Mobility

With a significant increase in remote work, relocation and mobility may never look the same again. A panel of guests from BGRS – a global relocation company and mobility thought leader. BGRS teamed up with Senior Executives Association earlier this year to produce a report looking at how the pandemic has impacted relocation and talent management strategies. On this week’s show, they are filling you in on the report’s findings, comparing the U.S. government approach to the private sector and governments around the world, and looking ahead to the future of talent mobility in the post-pandemic world.

Joining host Jason Briefel from BGRS is Eliane Savard, Vice President and General Manager, Company Security Officer for the Government of Canada; Jessica Larsen, Senior Manager for Mobility Experience Solutions; and Amber Tucker Vice President for Government Client Services.

