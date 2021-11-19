Understanding the Options In the midst of the current pandemic, are there any telehealth services that are particularly important to you? Does your health plan limit the number of doctor’s visits you can make? What services are not covered by your plan? A global pandemic may make shopping for health insurance more essential than ever during open season. Learn about the resources you need to make an informed decision about your health, dental, vision, or flexible spending account benefits during this open season from guests from FedPoint and WAEPA.

Join host Jason Briefel in exploring your options with Joan Melanson, Director of Education and Outreach at FedPoint and Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. FedPoint serves the federal and uniformed services markets as administrator of both the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program and BENEFEDS under the supervision of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Formed by federal employees, WAEPA offers affordable Group Term Life Insurance coverage exclusively to civilian federal employees.

The show airs live on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

