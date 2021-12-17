Uniting the Federal Community Through the FEDforum

The FEDforum is an initiative at the show’s sister newsletter – FEDmanager – to unite voices across the federal community. This partnership among federal workforce organizations is a space for federal employee groups to share their organizations’ initiatives, insights, and activities with the FEDmanager audience.

Join a discussion on federal employee associations and what’s to come in 2022 among FEDforum partners. Host Jason Briefel welcomes Brenna Isman, Director of Academy Studies at the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA); Chad Hooper, Executive Director of the Professional Managers Association (PMA); Alice Mercer, National Chair of Blacks In Government (BIG); and Joseph Annelli, Executive Vice President at the National Association of Federal Veterinarians (NAFV).

The show airs live on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

