Breaking Down the Biden Budget

April 22, 2022 8:25 am
President Biden released the administration’s FY 2023 budget request last month. The request included a proposed pay raise for federal employees and a bump in funding for every cabinet level department. But what does the budget request really mean for federal agencies? This week’s FEDtalk guests break down exactly that and address key concerns about the Congressional appropriations process.

Joining host Natalia Castro for the conversation is Dan Schuman of Demand Progress; Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget; and William Hoagland from the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The show airs live on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

