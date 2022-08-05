Gaming, Simulation & the Future of Human Capital Management

Video games and augmented and virtual reality simulations are the next phase in the federal government’s workforce development strategy. Considering the potential to aid recruitment and development of federal employees, stakeholders are looking for ways to employ some of the most promising young talent and equip the workforce to meet ever-evolving agency missions. This week on FEDtalk, host Jason Briefel welcomes Staff Sergeant Ian Mills, Head of Marine Corps Gaming (MCG); Oliver Noteware, Founder and... READ MORE

Video games and augmented and virtual reality simulations are the next phase in the federal government’s workforce development strategy. Considering the potential to aid recruitment and development of federal employees, stakeholders are looking for ways to employ some of the most promising young talent and equip the workforce to meet ever-evolving agency missions.

This week on FEDtalk, host Jason Briefel welcomes Staff Sergeant Ian Mills, Head of Marine Corps Gaming (MCG); Oliver Noteware, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Street Smarts VR (SSVR); and Cody Caddell, Director of Digital Transformation for C2 Technologies Inc. (C2Ti). The panelists discuss the benefits of integrating gaming into public safety and medical training, the impact of simulation training on readiness, and ways to utilize this technology to enhance recruitment and retention.

The show airs live on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

