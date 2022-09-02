Need for Speed: Evolving the Acquisition Experience

The acquisition world is constantly changing and requires a workforce that can keep up. Robert Daugherty, Acquisition & Contracting Product Director at Management Concepts and Melissa Starinsky, Managing Member at Starinsky, LLC discuss ongoing trends in acquisition and how experiential learning can enhance the workforce’s skills. The group discusses what true adult learning looks like and how the government can move away from old models that lack an employee centric approach. Guests from Management Concepts... READ MORE

The acquisition world is constantly changing and requires a workforce that can keep up. Robert Daugherty, Acquisition & Contracting Product Director at Management Concepts and Melissa Starinsky, Managing Member at Starinsky, LLC discuss ongoing trends in acquisition and how experiential learning can enhance the workforce’s skills.

The group discusses what true adult learning looks like and how the government can move away from old models that lack an employee centric approach. Guests from Management Concepts outline how their approach to rethinking training and rethinking success to target a modern government professional.

The show airs live on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

