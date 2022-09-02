On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Need for Speed: Evolving the Acquisition Experience

September 2, 2022 9:37 am
1 min read
      

The acquisition world is constantly changing and requires a workforce that can keep up. Robert Daugherty, Acquisition & Contracting Product Director at Management Concepts and Melissa Starinsky, Managing Member at Starinsky, LLC discuss ongoing trends in acquisition and how experiential learning can enhance the workforce’s skills.

The group discusses what true adult learning looks like and how the government can move away from old models that lack an employee centric approach. Guests from Management Concepts...

READ MORE

The acquisition world is constantly changing and requires a workforce that can keep up. Robert Daugherty, Acquisition & Contracting Product Director at Management Concepts and Melissa Starinsky, Managing Member at Starinsky, LLC discuss ongoing trends in acquisition and how experiential learning can enhance the workforce’s skills.

The group discusses what true adult learning looks like and how the government can move away from old models that lack an employee centric approach. Guests from Management Concepts outline how their approach to rethinking training and rethinking success to target a modern government professional.

The show airs live on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

FEDtalk is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield FEP Dental. Members get fully-covered, in-network preventive care, including up to three covered cleanings a year, plus no deductibles for in-network services, like fillings and root canals. Visit bcbsfepdental.com to learn more.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|8 DigiMarCon Europe 2022 - Digital...
9|8 Ansible Automation Red Hat Enterprise...
9|8 Empowering Families During Times of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories