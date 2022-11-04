Navigating the Realities of Today’s Real Estate Market

In times of economic uncertainty, it is important to know how to navigate the real estate market to protect your investments and financially plan for your family. This week on FEDtalk, we break down the state of the market, key considerations for relocating, and tips for making better homebuying decisions. Don’t let the fear paralyze your investments, hear from industry experts about how to get ahead of the market. Joining host Jason Briefel this week... READ MORE

In times of economic uncertainty, it is important to know how to navigate the real estate market to protect your investments and financially plan for your family. This week on FEDtalk, we break down the state of the market, key considerations for relocating, and tips for making better homebuying decisions. Don’t let the fear paralyze your investments, hear from industry experts about how to get ahead of the market.

Joining host Jason Briefel this week is Joe Vultaggio and Gavin Luckman from Cardinal Financial and Amber Tucker from BGRS Worldwide Relocation.

Cardinal Financial is a nationwide financial company that assists homebuyers with purchasing a mortgage, refinancing, and home loans. Cardinal also provides education services to home buyers whether you are purchasing your first home or looking into additional investments. Cardinal recently launched a public service program providing specialized services and rates to those working in the public sector. Luckman and Vultaggio serve as Branch Managers with the company.

BGRS is a global leader in relocation and move services. BGRS provides relocation services to many federal agencies, corporations, and foreign governments. BGRS also provides thought leadership on a variety of topics from government relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage. Tucker serves as a Vice President specializing in linking relocation issues to government workforce issues.

The show airs on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

