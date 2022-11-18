Open Season with the Insiders

This week is FEDtalk’s annual Open Season Special. We sit down with insurance experts to demystify the plan selection process. We will cover what’s new in insurance this year, why employees should re-evaluate a range of coverage options, and what federal and private plans have to offer. Joining host Jason Briefel this week Tony Zerante, Chief Strategy Officer at WAEPA, and Jay Fritz, Chief of Program Analysis and Systems Support in OPM’s Federal Employees Insurance... READ MORE

This week is FEDtalk’s annual Open Season Special. We sit down with insurance experts to demystify the plan selection process. We will cover what’s new in insurance this year, why employees should re-evaluate a range of coverage options, and what federal and private plans have to offer.

Joining host Jason Briefel this week Tony Zerante, Chief Strategy Officer at WAEPA, and Jay Fritz, Chief of Program Analysis and Systems Support in OPM’s Federal Employees Insurance Operations Division.

From OPM, Fritz shares the important numbers, resources, and dates to keep in mind while doing Open Season shopping. Given the concerning state of the economy, the group discusses ways feds can save money while shopping for coverage and reviewing their options.

WAEPA is a non-profit association providing current and former federal employees with affordable life insurance options. Zerante discusses why feds should take some time after Open Season to reconsider their life insurance coverage and WAEPA new offerings for former Feds.

