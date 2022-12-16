Top Programs of 2022

This week, FEDtalk hosts Natalia Castro and Jason Briefel recap on this year’s programs and discuss their favorite programs to host this year. Castro discusses the honor of hosting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Readiness Shawn Skelly on the Celebrating Pride in Government program. The program includes ASD Skelly’s keynote conversation about the value of inclusivity across government. Briefel discusses the opportunity to host all three newly confirmed members of the Merit Systems Protection... READ MORE

This week, FEDtalk hosts Natalia Castro and Jason Briefel recap on this year’s programs and discuss their favorite programs to host this year.

Castro discusses the honor of hosting Assistant Secretary of Defense (ASD) for Readiness Shawn Skelly on the Celebrating Pride in Government program. The program includes ASD Skelly’s keynote conversation about the value of inclusivity across government.

Briefel discusses the opportunity to host all three newly confirmed members of the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). Briefel notes his work on restoring a quorum at the MSPB for over five years. In segment three, the MSPB Members tell the federal community the board is back in business and ready to serve federal employees.

Finally, Castro discusses the Hispanic Heritage Month program with the American Museum of the American Latino’s inaugural Direct Jorge Zamanillo. In the final segment, Zamanillo discusses how the Smithsonian I keeping Hispanic Heritage alive all year long, with regular exhibits online and in a variety of museums.

