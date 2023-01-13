Top 10 Cases of 2022 Impacting the Federal Workforce

This week on FEDtalk, host James Heelan–Senior Counsel at Shaw Bransford & Roth–joins the program with colleagues Conor Dirks and Michael Sgarlat. Mr. Dirks is a Partner at Shaw Bransford & Roth, and Mr. Sgarlat is an Associate Attorney. The Attorneys author the weekly case law updates on FEDmanager and FEDagent and speak from a combined almost three decades of experience representing federal employees in federal district and appellate courts, and administrative forums. From the... READ MORE

From the first decisions coming from the newly confirmed Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) to law enforcement retirement, the attorneys recap the most impactful cases for feds in 2022. Tune in to hear about their number one case in which the MSPB overruled ten years of case law on the Douglas factor ‘disparate penalty’ analysis, limiting the scope of comparators that employees may use when arguing they have been disproportionately punished.

