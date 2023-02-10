On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
FEDtalk

The State of the Federal Workforce

February 10, 2023 9:47 am
In honor of the State of the Union this week, the FEDtalk team is hosting a “State of the Workforce”–an open and honest conversation about the state of the executive branch.

Regular FEDtalk hosts Jason Briefel and Natalia Castro are sitting down to the politicization of the federal workforce, congressional investigations, the President’s Management Agenda, and so much more. Briefel and Castro bring to the conversation their experience working as advocates for the federal community in Shaw Bransford & Roth’s Government and Public Affairs practice, where they serve as Director and Deputy Director respectively.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

      
