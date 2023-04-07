Neurodiversity and National Security: Harnessing the Potential of Unique Cognitive Talents

This week, FEDtalk is discussing Neurodiversity and National Security. It is no secret that our nation needs to harness a wide variety of skills, talents, and abilities to meet growing national security concerns. On this episode, agencies will learn how they can harness the potential of unique cognitive talents to improve their workforce and mission delivery. FEDtalk host Natalia Castro sits down with Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg, President of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, and... READ MORE

This week, FEDtalk is discussing Neurodiversity and National Security. It is no secret that our nation needs to harness a wide variety of skills, talents, and abilities to meet growing national security concerns. On this episode, agencies will learn how they can harness the potential of unique cognitive talents to improve their workforce and mission delivery.

FEDtalk host Natalia Castro sits down with Suzanne Wilson Heckenberg, President of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, and the Intelligence and National Security Foundation; Teresa Thomas, Neurodiverse Talent Enablement and Cyber Engagement Program Lead at MITRE Corporation; and Cortney Weinbaum, Senior Management Scientist at RAND Corporation.

The show is based around the 2023 RAND Corporation report “Why National Security Needs Neurodiversity:

Drawing on a Wider Range of Cognitive Talents to Tackle National Security Challenges.”

Read the full report here: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1875-1.html

Check out a shorter research brief here: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_briefs/RBA1875-1.html

