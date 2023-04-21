Prioritize Protecting Yourself: Professional Liability Part 1

This week, we are covering the trifecta of legal risks and the disciplinary processes that federal professionals could face each day that could take away their livelihood. FEDtalk will break down why professional liability insurance is more than a nice to have – but a need to have in an ever-challenging landscape of federal service. FEDtalk host Tony Vergnetti, President and Founder of FEDS Protection and Eric Impraim, FEDS Protection Marketing Director, will discuss in... READ MORE

This week, we are covering the trifecta of legal risks and the disciplinary processes that federal professionals could face each day that could take away their livelihood. FEDtalk will break down why professional liability insurance is more than a nice to have – but a need to have in an ever-challenging landscape of federal service.

FEDtalk host Tony Vergnetti, President and Founder of FEDS Protection and Eric Impraim, FEDS Protection Marketing Director, will discuss in this first of a two-part series on how professional liability insurance could be the difference between happiness and hopelessness if allegations of wrongdoing are brought against you in the course and scope of your job.

