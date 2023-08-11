Leading in a Reimagined Workplace: AAFEA’s Leadership Development Workshop

For 19 years, the African American Federal Executives Association (AAFEA) has hosted an annual Leadership Development Workshop focused on expanding opportunities for diverse leaders in the federal workforce. This year’s workshop focuses on the “reimagined” workplace post-COVID-19 and encourages leaders to think innovatively about both their offices and their own career. FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with AAFEA President Tyra Dent... READ MORE

For 19 years, the African American Federal Executives Association (AAFEA) has hosted an annual Leadership Development Workshop focused on expanding opportunities for diverse leaders in the federal workforce. This year’s workshop focuses on the “reimagined” workplace post-COVID-19 and encourages leaders to think innovatively about both their offices and their own career.

FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with AAFEA President Tyra Dent and Vice President Rachel Torres to give listeners an inside look into this year’s conference agenda.

The Leadership Development Workshop will take place in virtually and in-person at the College Park Marriot & Conference Center on September 18-20, 2023.

To learn more about AAFEA’s 19th Annual Leadership Development Workshop, visit AAFEA’s website here: https://web.cvent.com/event/eb1a4d04-e51b-46cd-86cf-d5bea9acd160/summary?previewToken=0e5cf94773b84ce747757fc110c60d08

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.