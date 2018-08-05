Duck, duck, meatball

This week on Foodie and the Beast we are joined by Mitch Berliner of Central Farm Markets, talking about the good deeds the farming community does locally to help feed the needy; Colleen Gillespie of DC’s Boundary Stone and Sarah Jane Curran, in with info about the upcoming, Battle of the Barrel-aged Beers; Massimo Fabbri, previously of Tosca and Posto, chef/owner of the new San Lorenzo in the heart of Shaw, highlight the many tastes of Tuscany, Italy and paying homage to his own roots in the region; and Linda Davis of the Davis Group, along with folks from (and many sips of!) Champagne Jacquart and Pedroncelli Wine to tell us all about the upcoming, annual, Diner en Blanc.