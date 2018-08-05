Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Duck, duck, meatball

August 5, 2018 12:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

This week on Foodie and the Beast we are joined by Mitch Berliner of Central Farm Markets, talking about the good deeds the farming community does locally to help feed the needy; Colleen Gillespie of DC’s Boundary Stone and Sarah Jane Curran, in with info about the upcoming, Battle of the Barrel-aged Beers; Massimo Fabbri, previously of Tosca and Posto, chef/owner of the new San Lorenzo in the heart of Shaw, highlight the many tastes of Tuscany, Italy and paying homage to his own roots in the region; and Linda Davis of the Davis Group, along with folks from (and many sips of!) Champagne Jacquart and Pedroncelli Wine to tell us all about the upcoming, annual, Diner en Blanc.

Related Topics
14th Street Adam Rosenbaum All News Ann Gorovoy Baller Bowl Blue Duck Tavern Danny Lledo David Nellis employee wellness Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast Meatball Shop Mike Milyavsky monthly cocktail subscription Nycci Nellis Park Hyatt Park Hyatt Washington Shaker & Spoon Slate Wine Bar Troy Knapp wine wine bar

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech