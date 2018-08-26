Finally get your piece of the pie

This week on Foodie and the Beast we’re talking good food and drink, and LOTS of it! Joining us are Andrew Dana, one of the genius founders behind nationally-acclaimed, Timber Pizza, who’s now opening a New York bagel place called Call Your Mother; Courtney Bond of Texas de Brazil, a Mount Vernon, DC, rodizio-style dining experience blending Brazilian cuisine with Texas hospitality; Pistoian chef Daniele Catalani and his nephew, Matteo, whose four Alvolo restaurants are serving true Florentine pizzas, homemade pastas and much more; George Hamel of Sonoma’s Hamel Family Wines, with news about the upcoming, Sonoma County Wine Auction, an annual event that has raised more than

$29 million supporting community organizations there focused on literacy, education, health and human services, the environment and arts and culture, and, last but hardly least, general manager and beverage director Jennifer Knowles from Hakan Ilhan’s highly touted, Mirabelle restaurant in DC, with tastes and talk of the restaurant’s awesome wine list.