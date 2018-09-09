Listen Live Sports

Let’s go vegan!

September 9, 2018 1:32 pm
 
Today on Foodie and the Beast, we’re going … vegan! In with us is repeat guest Erica Meier, founder and executive director of Compassion Over Killing (COK and founder of what now is the east coast’s largest, annual vegan festival, VegFest.  The 10th annual DC VegFest is Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Yards Park from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with free admission, free festival of food, music, education, and inspiration.

In for a roundtable discussion with Erica to talk vegan and plant-based lifestyles and all the cool stuff happening at VegFest are:

  • Eric C. Lindstrom, COK’s marketing director and author of a new and thought-provoking book, The Skeptical Vegan
  • COK’s Vegan Food & Lifestyle Coach, Jessica Carter, talking food choices that make sense and taste good
  • Chef Bev Kumari, author of Nouveau V: The New Renaissance of Vegan & Vegetarian Cuisine and an Executive Chef for Hilton Garden Inn, with easy food prop ideas for lazy vegan wannabes
  • Tambra Raye Stevenson, culinary nutritionist, self-styled “meal healer” and founder of NativSol Kitchen, who’ll be pouring vegan (and delicious!) juices like Black Love Libation and Glorious Green Smoothie.

Join us!

