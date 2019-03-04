A day of wine, whiskey and beer

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• It’s time once again for Fairfax Restaurant Week! Great eats and libations at fixed prices you can’t help but love, too. Jinson Chan, founder and co-owner/general manager of High Side, and Chris Bruno, economic development director for the City of Fairfax, are in to tell us all about it.

• And today we have with us the original man of La Mancha! Manuel Manzaneque, winegrower/maker from La Mancha, is in with tastes and talk of his incredible wines of Spain. He is joined by wine marketer Andrew Holod of Grapes of Spain.

• The Smoked and Stacked location on Ninth St. has morphed into something even better. Tin Shop is a creative bar and restaurant development group founded by Geoff Dawson and Peter Bayne. March 7 they’re opening Tall Boy, serving day-into-late-night treats like killer grilled cheese sandwiches, cocktails, and, of course, tall boys: Schlitz, Guinness, PBR, Bold Rock Cider, Burly Oak Lost IPA, Union Duckpin, Flying Dog Numero Uno and Terrapin Hopsecutioner

Advertisement

• Drinks!!! Serena Huggard is a brand ambassador with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Triple Blend Whiskey. Fortunately for us, this ambassador has come to the embassy of Foodie and the Beast with a selection of sips from Tullamore, so put on your seatbelts and get ready for some liquid fun from the Old Sod!

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.