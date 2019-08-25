The Italo Files

Listen Live Sports

August 25, 2019
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• James Beard-nominated 2018 RAMMY Chef of the Year Amy Brandwein, executive chef and owner of Centrolina and her new osteria, Piccolina;

• Gabriele Poli, founder and president of The Gelato Festival, which is returning to Washington Sept. 7-8 at the City Market on O Street. It will be co-hosted with Dolci Gelati;
• Colleen Gillespie, general manager, Boundary Stone, in to talk about the 6th annual D.C. Beer Week, which is coming up, and The Battle of the Barrel-Aged Beer, Sept. 10 at the Boundary Stone. Joining her is Sarah Jane Curran, the host of the podcast Beer Me!
• Olivia Restaurant’s beverage director, Tim Hays, and bartender Eduardo Acabal talk about and pour gin and tonics.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

