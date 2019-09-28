Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Diagnosis: cold, prescription: chicken

September 28, 2019 11:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• cold and flu season is coming and, though your mom may not be able to take care of you, Val Zweig from Prescription Chicken can help;
• chef/owner Danny Lledo discusses his new restaurant, Xiquet, offering a Valencian tasting menu concept;
• David Hagedorn, food writer and Chefs for Equality founder and co-chair is in to tell us about his amazing upcoming event to promote full LGBTQ equality;
• florist Holly Simmons, owner of the Petworth flower shop She Loves Me, in with info about all her uber-creative fall events;
• and, last but never least, Diane Gross, co-owner of the Cork Wine Bar and Market, in (following her summer junket to Spain) with tastes of new Spanish wines now available there.

Advertisement

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches