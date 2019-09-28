Diagnosis: cold, prescription: chicken

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• cold and flu season is coming and, though your mom may not be able to take care of you, Val Zweig from Prescription Chicken can help;

• chef/owner Danny Lledo discusses his new restaurant, Xiquet, offering a Valencian tasting menu concept;

• David Hagedorn, food writer and Chefs for Equality founder and co-chair is in to tell us about his amazing upcoming event to promote full LGBTQ equality;

• florist Holly Simmons, owner of the Petworth flower shop She Loves Me, in with info about all her uber-creative fall events;

• and, last but never least, Diane Gross, co-owner of the Cork Wine Bar and Market, in (following her summer junket to Spain) with tastes of new Spanish wines now available there.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.