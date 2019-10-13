Something fishy going on here

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Daniel Kramer is the managing partner and co-founder of Duke’s Grocery, Duke’s Counter and the recently opened Gogi Yogi Korean BBQ;

• Andrew Gruel is founder and executive chef of the Slapfish restaurant, based in Huntington Beach, California, with 22 locations nationwide and more to come. Chef Andrew’s mission is to change the way people think about seafood, and he’s a huge proponent of responsibly raised and harvested sustainable seafood;

Advertisement

• Steven McRae now runs the kitchens of both Rusticos, in Ballston and Alexandria, as executive chef, serving up seasonal American cooking against a backdrop of amazing craft beer curated by beer director Greg Engert. He’s in with tastes and talk of their revamped menus;

• Jordan Harris, head winemaker at Loudoun County’s celebrated Tarara Winery, is a frequent guest. Today he’s in with a slightly different twist, joined by Adam Behnke, COO of Loudoun United F.C., the professional soccer team based in Leesburg, Virginia. Loudoun United was founded in 2018 as the reserve team of D.C. United. Tarara has taken a major partnership role with the team, and we hear all about it;

o Nick Farrell, spirits director, Neighborhood Restaurant Group, oversees the cocktail lists at NRG concepts like Iron Gate, Vermilion, Hazel, the Columbia Firehouse and more, including the forthcoming low ABV bar Show of Hands – opening in the Roost food hall on Capitol Hill in early 2020.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.