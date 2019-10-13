Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Something fishy going on here

October 13, 2019 12:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Daniel Kramer is the managing partner and co-founder of Duke’s Grocery, Duke’s Counter and the recently opened Gogi Yogi Korean BBQ;
• Andrew Gruel is founder and executive chef of the Slapfish restaurant, based in Huntington Beach, California, with 22 locations nationwide and more to come. Chef Andrew’s mission is to change the way people think about seafood, and he’s a huge proponent of responsibly raised and harvested sustainable seafood;

Advertisement

• Steven McRae now runs the kitchens of both Rusticos, in Ballston and Alexandria, as executive chef, serving up seasonal American cooking against a backdrop of amazing craft beer curated by beer director Greg Engert. He’s in with tastes and talk of their revamped menus;
• Jordan Harris, head winemaker at Loudoun County’s celebrated Tarara Winery, is a frequent guest. Today he’s in with a slightly different twist, joined by Adam Behnke, COO of Loudoun United F.C., the professional soccer team based in Leesburg, Virginia. Loudoun United was founded in 2018 as the reserve team of D.C. United. Tarara has taken a major partnership role with the team, and we hear all about it;
o Nick Farrell, spirits director, Neighborhood Restaurant Group, oversees the cocktail lists at NRG concepts like Iron Gate, Vermilion, Hazel, the Columbia Firehouse and more, including the forthcoming low ABV bar Show of Hands – opening in the Roost food hall on Capitol Hill in early 2020.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched