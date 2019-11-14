Ideal gifts for that special someone

Our annual, holiday gift-giving show never fails to deliver, and this year was no different. So, if you’re still searching for the ideal gift for that special someone, listen up!

Joining us in-studio were City Center DC’s general manager, Timothy Lowry, who resides over a fabulous collection of top-of-the-pyramid designers, such as Carolina Herrera, Alexis Bittar, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Burberry and … well, you get it. With him were Felix Johnson, manager of the Alexis Bittar jewelry store with stunning, original designs, and Joshua Trusty, store director at CH Carolina Herrera (Check Instagram to see Nycci decked out in Bittar costume jewelry and a Herrera “to die for” dress).

And for those who enjoy holiday gift shopping in a different realm, we also had DC Brau’s Mari Rodela and Mel Afzal, co-founder of KrampusnachtDC in with news about the 7th annual DC Brau Holiday Market, happening on Small Business Saturday, November 30th at DC Brau and featuring a special visit by Santa’s sidekick, Krampus.

And, if liquid gifting is more to your liking, try Moet Chandon or Veuve Clicquot or …! We did, thanks to our friend and frequent guest, wine expert Chris Houck.

