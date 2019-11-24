Listen Live Sports

Spicy liquor and butter chicken

November 24, 2019 12:52 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

  • Butter Chicken Company, Bombay Street Food Butter Chicken Company, a fast casual concept, opened October 21st at 818 18th street in downtown DC, near the Farragut West Metro Station. Asad Sheikh      
  • Javier Arze, Founder, Huntsman Specialty Game & More – FIELD TO TABLE WILD GAME
  • SUZY MENARD of Via Umbria – HOLIDAY DINING. GIFTING AND MORE                                                                                          
  • Susan Sadigova, Director of Strategic Development, Foreign Policy magazine – FOOD FOREVER SOLUTIONS SUMMIT, Foreign Policy’s inaugural food security summit will bring together high-level guests across multiple sectors to address and discuss the most pressing issues facing our global food system, including biodiversity, agricultural innovation, and sustainable business models for a changing world.
  • DRINKS! Dan Ziegler, Founder, Chacho Spirits – Chacho jalapeno “aguardiente,” a sugarcane based liquor native to Colombia, South America

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

