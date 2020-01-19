Frankly…more than pizza

Listen Live Sports

January 19, 2020 12:38 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
• We liked this place a lot: Nina May, on 11th Street. Offering New American cuisine, it opened in November. Today we welcome Colin McClimans, the executive chef and owner;
• Mary Ackley, of the Little Wild Things City Farm, produces Certified Naturally Grown microgreens, micro-herbs, shoots, and edible flowers on less than a quarter-acre in the heart of Washington, D.C. And she serves over 50 restaurants, hotels, caterers, schools, grocery stores and organizations wholesale, and also sells direct to the general public from a storefront in the Trinidad neighborhood of D.C.;
• Frank Linn and Kate Diamond, co-owners of Frankly…PizzaIt started as a mobile pizza oven in 2011, frequenting farmers markets in Montgomery County. It opened a brick and mortar location in Kensington, Maryland in July 2014;
• Will Patton, beverage director at the Michelin-starred Bresca (and at the upcoming Jônt. Will is currently a finalist at the prestigious Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition;

• And Nazia Khan, director of coffee and counter service for NRG, who will lead the charge on the development of Cameo, the all-day coffee shop at The Roost food hall.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

