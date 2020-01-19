Frankly…more than pizza

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• We liked this place a lot: Nina May, on 11th Street. Offering New American cuisine, it opened in November. Today we welcome Colin McClimans, the executive chef and owner;

• Mary Ackley, of the Little Wild Things City Farm, produces Certified Naturally Grown microgreens, micro-herbs, shoots, and edible flowers on less than a quarter-acre in the heart of Washington, D.C. And she serves over 50 restaurants, hotels, caterers, schools, grocery stores and organizations wholesale, and also sells direct to the general public from a storefront in the Trinidad neighborhood of D.C.;

• Frank Linn and Kate Diamond, co-owners of Frankly…PizzaIt started as a mobile pizza oven in 2011, frequenting farmers markets in Montgomery County. It opened a brick and mortar location in Kensington, Maryland in July 2014;

• Will Patton, beverage director at the Michelin-starred Bresca (and at the upcoming Jônt. Will is currently a finalist at the prestigious Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition;

• And Nazia Khan, director of coffee and counter service for NRG, who will lead the charge on the development of Cameo, the all-day coffee shop at The Roost food hall.

