Trump to close government Dec. 5

President Donald Trump announced that federal agencies will be closed on December 5th in honor of the passing of 41st President George H. W. Bush, who passed away Nov. 30.

The executive order, released Dec.1, orders the heads of agencies and departments to prepare for the closing, including determining which offices will remain open and personnel will be required to report for national security, defense or other essential duties.

It also says that Dec. 5 will fall under the purview of executive order 11582, making it an observable holiday. This means federal employees will not experience any interruptions in their pay.

The executive order authorizes the Office of Personnel Management to take necessary actions to implement the order.

This closure will occur two days before the deadline for Congress to pass the following seven appropriations bills:

Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Interior, Environment and Related Agencies Financial Services and General Government Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies Homeland Security Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies State, Foreign Operations and Related Agencies

The current continuing resolution for the agencies covered under these remaining appropriations bills expires Dec. 7. If these appropriations bills are not passed, those agencies will face another shutdown.