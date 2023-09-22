A government shutdown Q&A for federal employees

With just days before up to 2.2 million civilian federal employees face a government shutdown, many are asking questions about the impact of a shutdown on pay, benefits, retirement, leave and much more.

Federal News Network is compiling answers to both common and specific questions to help you prepare and understand how the potential government shutdown will impact you and your agency. We have addressed additional questions on health care, paid leave, retirement and more in this story.

Should we actually expect a government shutdown?

It’s hard to say. The White House told agencies Friday to prepare for a shutdown, according to an Office of Management and Budget official. But that type of announcement from OMB is standard one week prior to when a shutdown would occur. Regardless of how likely a shutdown seems, OMB communicates with agency senior officials to remind agencies to review and update their shutdown plans. OMB also shares a draft communication template with agencies that will need to notify employees of the status of appropriations. These preparations come as the House and Senate are still far from reaching an agreement on fiscal 2024 spending levels. The House went out of session for the week and made plans to resume work Monday.

If there is a shutdown, who continues working?

Most civilian federal employees are placed in one of two categories: furloughed or excepted. Furloughed employees stop working during a shutdown and aren’t paid until the end of the shutdown. Excepted employees continue to work, but similarly are not paid until after the shutdown is over. Agencies are responsible for updating their shutdown contingency plans to determine which employees fall into which categories. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, about 800,000 of the 2.1 million civilian feds at the time were furloughed. OMB currently lists 110 contingency plans covering every large, small and micro agency. Some agencies have updated their plans in the last few weeks, while others haven’t updated theirs since 2018. The oldest plan in OMB’s repository is from 2015.

Will I eventually get paid?

Yes. A 2019 law ensures that both furloughed and excepted employees will get paid once a shutdown ends. Federal payroll providers are expected to process checks as soon as the lapse in appropriations ends, regardless of the next scheduled pay date. Federal contractors, on the other hand, are not guaranteed backpay and it is up to each company to make that decision for its employees.

Will I still get paid for my hours worked up until Sept. 30, but for a paycheck that isn’t scheduled to go out until October?

Yes. If a shutdown occurs in the middle of a pay period, employees will still receive paychecks on time for work they did prior to the start of the shutdown. A small number of payroll staff will be excepted and continue to work during a shutdown to process and issue these payments.

Do members of Congress still get paid during a shutdown?

Yes. Members of Congress, by law, receive their full paychecks throughout a government shutdown. But congressional support staff generally do not receive pay during a shutdown, if there is no appropriated funding for legislative branch activities.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) introduced a bill this week that would end member pay during shutdowns, but the bill is unlikely to pass.

The President also continues to receive a paycheck during a shutdown, as do Supreme Court justices and all appointed justices.

Do agency offices stay open during a shutdown?

It depends. Offices remain open for excepted employees who continue to work without pay during a shutdown. But offices for other government operations deemed non-excepted may close. In the past, government shutdowns have temporarily shuttered national parks, IRS offices, Social Security offices and more.

Are non-appropriated fund agencies and employees affected by a shutdown?

Generally, no. Agencies and employees that are not funded by congressional appropriations are exempt from a government shutdown, continue working and continue to get paid. But a small number of employees working at non-appropriated fund agencies are partially paid through appropriated funds, which may lead to some furloughs. Additionally, if a government shutdown leads to a reduction in business operations, employees who may not otherwise be directly affected by a shutdown can still be furloughed.

Can I file for unemployment?

It depends on where you live. Furloughed employees can become eligible for unemployment compensation, but the state law applies for wherever the federal employee’s last official duty station was located. Some states require a one-week waiting period before an individual can qualify for unemployment payments.

What happens if I miss a Thrift Savings Plan loan payment during a shutdown?

If TSP participants miss a loan payment during a shutdown, they will not be placed in a default status on their loan. This adjustment happens automatically, so participants do not need to contact TSP for these cases.

Automatic paycheck deductions for loans are also paused during a shutdown because, of course, there is no paycheck to deduct from. Participants can still send in direct loan payments if they choose.

Since the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board is a non-appropriated agency, TSP operations continue normally during a shutdown. TSP participants can still make investments, withdrawals, apply for loans and take any other actions as normal.

