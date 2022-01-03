OPM looks to repeal federal workforce policies impacted by Trump executive order

The Office of Personnel Management plans to repeal several Trump administration workforce policies focused on making it easier to fire federal employees.

The regulations stem from one of three executive orders former President Donald Trump signed in May 2018 focused on the federal workforce.

The now-repealed EO made it easier for agencies to fire poor-performing employees and made it harder for agencies to scrub unflattering information from an employee’s personnel records, as a condition for leaving the agency.

The executive order also shortened the government-wide timeframe for Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs), last-chance opportunities for federal employees flagged for removal or demotion to turn around their performance.

President Joe Biden, just days after taking office, repealed the Trump administration’s executive orders. OPM, in the following months, issued new guidance to agencies detailing the steps they should take to immediately repeal the Trump orders and reengage with federal employee unions.

OPM, in a notice that will be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, said agencies had a “limited opportunity” to implement the Trump-era federal workforce policies, but is looking planning to further eliminate any impact the repealed EO still has had on the federal workforce regulations.

That includes a final rule OPM issued in November 2020, outlining federal workforce policy changes under the now-repealed Trump executive order.

OPM said provisions of that final rule “are inconsistent with the current policy of the United States to protect, empower and rebuild the career federal workforce,” and is issuing a proposed rule to repeal them.

The proposed rule change will impact more than 80 federal agencies, from cabinet-level departments to small, independent agencies.

OPM specifically plans to restore language that would require agencies to offer assistance to employees “in improving unacceptable performance,” and would direct supervisors to continually monitor performance, provide ongoing feedback and assist employees struggling with performance issues.

OPM said the current language “placed unnecessary restrictions and limitations on agencies regarding decisions on when performance assistance is provided to employees.”

“By placing these restrictions on agencies, OPM believes it was not supporting agencies and supervisors in determining the most effective assistance for struggling employees,” OPM wrote.

OPM is also looking to repeal a provision that requires agencies to notify supervisors at least three months out, and then again a month out, from when a newly hired employee’s probationary period expires.

Agencies, under the regulation, would then advise the supervisor to consider whether the newly hired employee should continue in their position, “or otherwise take appropriate action.”

Agency supervisors can more easily remove federal employees during their probationary period for reasons that include an inability to perform the duties of the position, lack of cooperativeness or other indications of poor performance.

OPM said the regulation “placed unnecessary requirements” on how agencies handled the probationary period for new hires and “prevented agencies from implementing policies most suitable for each respective agency based on their unique circumstances.”

While OPM plans to rescind the government-wide requirement for agencies to notify supervisors about the upcoming expiration of employees’ probationary periods, it said agencies can continue to provide these kinds of notifications to supervisors, “and are strongly encouraged to do so.”

“While agencies are encouraged to notify supervisors that an employee’s probationary period is ending, OPM believes the frequency and timing of notifications should be left up to the discretion of each agency,” OPM wrote.

OPM is also looking to rescind a Trump administration policy that prohibited agencies from settling adverse personnel actions by agreeing to erase, remove, alter or withhold any information about a civilian federal employee’s performance or conduct to another agency.

OPM said it would rescind the Trump administration’s prohibition on these so-called “clean record” agreements after receiving “continued objections” since it went into effect in November 2020.

During the public comment period, respondents told OPM that prohibiting these clean-record agreements would give agencies fewer options to resolve personnel issues, increase litigation costs and would put an additional burden on third-party adjudicators such as the Merit Systems Protection Board, the Office of Special Counsel and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

OPM said the ban on clean-record agreements limited agencies’ ability to resolve informal and formal complaints at an early stage, “in a manner that balances the needs of the agency and fairness to the employee,” and with minimal costs to the agency.

“While agencies may derive some value from having access to unaltered personnel records when making hiring decisions, OPM believes it should place greater weight on granting agencies a degree of flexibility to resolve individual workplace disputes,” OPM wrote.

OPM is reminding agencies that a clear-record agreement doesn’t prevent agencies from giving a full account of an employee’s performance to federal investigators performing background investigations, “and may not agree to withhold information about the circumstances of an individual’s departure from the agency.”

OPM plans to keep some regulatory amendments in effect, including procedures for disciplinary action against supervisors who retaliate against whistleblowers and the inclusion of appeals rights information in proposal notices for adverse actions.