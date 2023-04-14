Mike Shortino has over 20 years of experience working with clients from multiple industries to understand and embrace technology enabled change. As a Digital Strategist, Mike works with Salesforce clients to understand and embrace enterprise digital transformation. His focus is on helping enterprises overcome a critical hurdle to embracing large scale change, the “how” step. This involves helping customers develop a plan to institutionalize and sustain innovation in their workforce, with their contractors, and with their leadership.