Principal Digital Strategist, Federal Civilian Government, Salesforce
Executive Editor, Federal News Network
Mike Shortino has over 20 years of experience working with clients from multiple industries to understand and embrace technology enabled change. As a Digital Strategist, Mike works with Salesforce clients to understand and embrace enterprise digital transformation. His focus is on helping enterprises overcome a critical hurdle to embracing large scale change, the “how” step. This involves helping customers develop a plan to institutionalize and sustain innovation in their workforce, with their contractors, and with their leadership.
Jason Miller has been executive editor of Federal News Network since 2008. Jason directs the news coverage on all federal issues. He has also produced several news series – among them on whistleblower retaliation at the SBA, the overall impact of President Obama’s first term, cross-agency priority goals, shared services and procurement reform.