Drew Epperson is the Sr. Director, Federal Engineering and Chief Architect for Palo Alto Networks Federal. In this role, Drew leads a team of technical leaders who support a wide range of Federal customers and policy makers. Drew has over 10 years of experience in designing and implementing enterprise cyber solutions for the Federal government. Drew also leads Palo Alto Networks Federal innovation initiatives with a focus on solving the hard problems our customers face in meeting their mission. Before joining Palo Alto Networks, Drew served as the Chief Technical Strategist at McAfee Federal.

Drew is a member of two NSTAC subcommittees: Software Defined Networking and Communications Resiliency. He holds a B.S in IT Operations from Bellevue University and a Master of Information Assurance and Cybersecurity with an emphasis in Cyber Analytics from Penn State University.