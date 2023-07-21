On Air: Federal News Network
What do the Discord leaks mean for the security clearance process?

Justin Doubleday@jdoubledayWFED
July 21, 2023 1:34 pm
In a June 30 memo, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin directed Pentagon officials to take a range of actions to tighten access to classified information.

The directive stems from a review of security procedures Austin ordered earlier this spring in reaction to the Discord leaks, allegedly by 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira.

What do these new actions mean for security clearance applicants and holders? To dive more into that question, Inside the IC spoke with...

What do these new actions mean for security clearance applicants and holders? To dive more into that question, Inside the IC spoke with Dan Meyer, a security clearance attorney at Tully Rinckey. Listen to the full conversation above.  And read our story detailing the actions Austin has directed Pentagon officials to take in the wake of the review.

