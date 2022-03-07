Trending:
Listen Live
Intelligence Community

Haines taps intelligence community veteran to serve as IC chief information officer

Justin Doubleday@jdoubledayWFED
March 7, 2022 6:34 pm
1 min read
      

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines has selected Adele Merritt to serve as chief information officer for the Intelligence Community.

Haines announced the news in a statement Monday. Merritt has held several positions in the intelligence community during a career spanning more than two decades.

She began her career at the National Security Agency, served as principal deputy CIO for cyber at the Department of Energy, and director and acting senior director for intelligence programs on the National Security Council during the Obama administration, according to ODNI.

Merritt was most recently program manager at DreamPort, a cyber innovation nonprofit created by U.S. Cyber Command.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

“Dr. Merritt will lead our ongoing modernization efforts to transform the IC Information Technology Enterprise, ensure the security of the IC’s Information Technology systems, and enhance IT cooperation within the IC,” Haines said.

Michael Waschull had been acting IC CIO for the past year. Haines said he would stay on as Merritt’s deputy.

Merritt’s appointment comes as intelligence agencies are in the early stages of transitioning from the legacy “C2S” cloud program to a new “C2E” contract with multiple providers. The CIA awarded C2E in November 2020 to Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. The C2S contract, awarded in 2013, is exclusive to AWS.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data and computing technologies continue to be top priorities under ODNI’s fiscal year 2022 to FY-26 science and technology investment landscape. 

Related Stories

    Amelia Brust/Federal News Network

    NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

    Defense Read more
    (Photo courtesy of the Defense Intelligence Agency)Jack Gumtow, CIO for the Defense Intelligence Agency

    As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

    Ask the CIO Read more
Related Topics
Adele Merritt All News Artificial Intelligence Avril Haines C2E C2S CIO News Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Intelligence Community IT Modernization Office of the Director of National Intelligence Technology

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|14 (ISC)2 CISSP | Certified Information...
3|14 Singapore: US Export Controls for...
3|14 NERCOMP Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris marches on the Edmund Pettus Bridge