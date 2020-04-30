Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Technology
 
IT Modernization
 
...

IT modernization rolls on amid the coronavirus

April 30, 2020 1:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The pandemic and resulting strain on the federal information technology infrastructure has brightened the spotlight on the need for IT modernization. What form that should take and how to pay for it, that’s all under debate at the moment. One person who has a good grounding in both the government and industry views is Gordon Bitko, senior vice president of policy for the public sector at the Information Technology Industry Council, and former chief information officer at the FBI. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive Gordon Bitko Information Technology Industry Council IT Modernization Technology Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II Army veteran Sam Sachs

Today in History

1803: US and France conclude Louisiana Purchase